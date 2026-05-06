3i Africa Summit: Ghana to pilot continental digital trade corridor with African partners

Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Ghana’s Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has announced plans for the country to collaborate with other African nations to pilot a continental digital trade corridor aimed at boosting cross-border commerce and financial integration.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Summit 2026 in Accra, the Vice President said Ghana will partner countries including Rwanda and Zambia to implement and test systems that enable seamless digital transactions across borders.

She explained that the pilot will focus on key areas such as mobile money interoperability, mutual recognition of digital identity for cross-border Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and harmonised electronic invoicing.

“Ghana will work with everyone, Rwanda, Zambia, and other partners to pilot a continental digital trade corridor,” she stated.

According to her, the initiative will be implemented, tested, and measured to ensure it delivers efficient and scalable solutions for Africa’s growing digital economy.

“These pilots, which will be implemented, tested, and measured, will focus on mobile money, interoperability, mutual recognition of digital identity for cross-border KYC, and harmonized electronic invoicing,” she added.

The Vice President stressed that the systems Africa builds today will shape the continent’s role in the global digital economy.

“The systems we build will determine whether Africa participates in the global digital economy on her own terms, or operates within frameworks defined elsewhere,” she noted.

She further underscored the importance of building systems that function consistently across borders and at scale to achieve meaningful integration.

“Integration will be achieved through systems that work consistently across borders and at scale,” she said.

The initiative aligns with broader continental efforts under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, which seeks to deepen intra-African trade and economic cooperation.

The Vice President concluded by calling for stronger collaboration among governments, regulators, and private sector players to drive the successful implementation of the digital trade corridor.

The 3i Africa Summit, is one of the continent’s foremost gatherings of fintech innovators, policymakers, regulators, and institutional investors. The summit will be held from May 6 to May 8, 2026, at the Destiny Arena in Accra, Ghana, under the theme “The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa's Integrated FinTech Future.”

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