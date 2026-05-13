Vice President meets York University delegation to deepen academic partnerships

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has met with a delegation from York University to discuss expanding academic collaboration and strengthening partnerships between Ghanaian and international universities.
The meeting, held at the Vice President’s office, focused on opportunities for academic exchange, research collaboration, innovation, and institutional cooperation aimed at enhancing higher education and youth development.
During the engagement, the delegation highlighted York University’s increasing focus on Africa, pointing to the continent’s youthful population and the growing opportunities for educational partnerships and shared learning experiences.
Discussions also explored ways to deepen knowledge exchange, improve student engagement, and promote international exposure for young people through collaborative programmes.
The Vice President, who is an alumna of York University, described the meeting as particularly significant and reflected on the value of international academic exposure beyond the classroom.
She stressed the importance of experiential learning and cross-border educational connections in preparing students for an increasingly interconnected world.
The Vice President further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that create opportunities for young people and strengthen educational cooperation between Ghana and international institutions.
The meeting underscored the growing importance of strategic global partnerships in education as institutions seek to build networks that promote innovation, research, and human capital development.
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