Police foil planned robbery attack, recover weapons linked to notorious armed syndicate

A major police operation has successfully foiled a planned robbery attack and disrupted the activities of a notorious armed robbery syndicate believed to be responsible for a series of violent crimes across parts of Ghana.

In a post shared on Facebook by the Service, the operation, conducted jointly by the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department and the Ashanti North Regional Police, led to the recovery of a cache of weapons and other items linked to the criminal network, while efforts continue to apprehend additional suspects believed to be involved in the group's activities.

According to police, the operation was intelligence-led and formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal gangs responsible for armed robberies and deadly attacks on motorists and travellers.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team on June 2, 2026 moved in on Ali Mohammed, a 23-year-old robbery suspect, at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region.

Investigators had identified Mohammed as a key figure within the syndicate and a suspect wanted in connection with several violent crimes.

Police said Mohammed was being sought over the fatal shooting of Dominic Frimpong on the Akyiresu–Kwame Dwomo Sreso road in the Ahafo Region on April 12, 2026.

He was also wanted in relation to two separate robbery attacks at Bosomkyekye on the Mampong–Ejura road in July 2025 and February 2026.

Those incidents reportedly resulted in the death of a driver's mate and heightened concerns over the growing threat posed by armed robbers operating along major transport routes.

Investigators believe the syndicate had been planning another robbery attack when security personnel intervened, preventing what could have been another violent incident.

During the operation, Mohammed allegedly opened fire on the police team with an AK-47 rifle in an attempt to evade arrest.

Officers returned fire and eventually overpowered the suspect. He sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange and was rushed to the Goaso Government Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"During the operation at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, the suspect engaged the Police with an AK-47 rifle but he was overpowered and sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to the Goaso Government Hospital for medical attention but he was pronounced dead on arrival."

A subsequent search led to the recovery of a significant quantity of weapons and other items believed to have been used in the syndicate's operations.

The items seized included one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action gun, two AK-47 magazines, nine rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a motorbike ignition key, a black nose mask, four talismans and a sack.

Police say the recovery of the weapons represents a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to combat armed robbery and violent crime in the affected regions. Security officials believe the seizure has deprived the syndicate of critical resources that could have been used to carry out further attacks.

The operation has also provided investigators with valuable leads as they work to identify and arrest other members of the criminal network.

Authorities have named Omar Chad, Dauda Tahidu and Suley among suspects currently being pursued in connection with the syndicate's activities. Several other accomplices are also believed to be at large.

Police have assured the public that efforts to track down and arrest the remaining suspects are ongoing.

"Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate, including suspects Omar Chad, Dauda Tahidu, Suley, and other accomplices currently at large," the post concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.