Ministers making ‘huge sacrifice’ to deliver government’s agenda – Vice President

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has commended ministers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for what she described as their sacrifices in advancing the government's development agenda.
“They are managing their constituencies, parliamentary duties, cabinet responsibilities and ministries, and some are doing all this without deputies. It is a huge sacrifice and we should encourage them to do even more,” she said.
Speaking during the 47th Anniversary Commemoration of the June 4 Uprising at Banda-Ahenkro, the Vice President said government remains committed to ensuring that policies outlined in its manifesto translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Ghanaians.
“We came because we believed there were things that needed to be fixed. Whatever policy we introduce must reflect in the daily lives of the people and improve their living conditions,” she said.
According to her, the true measure of government policy lies in its impact on citizens, stressing that implementation remains critical to achieving the administration's objectives.
The Vice President particularly praised ministers for managing multiple responsibilities despite the relatively small size of government.
“This is the first time in the history of this country that we are working with so few ministers. I pray for them often and urge all of us to do the same,” she stated.
She noted that many ministers are simultaneously managing their constituencies, parliamentary responsibilities, cabinet duties and ministerial portfolios, with some operating without deputy ministers.
The Vice President also commended MMDCEs for their role in implementing government programmes at the local level.
“I want to commend our MMDCEs as well. They are doing a yeoman's job, and I thank all of you for supporting the work we are doing,” she added.
She urged party members and government appointees to remain focused on delivering policies that improve the welfare of citizens and strengthen public confidence in government.
Background
The June 4 uprising, led by Former President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings in 1979, remains a significant event in Ghana's political history.
The commemoration is observed annually by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its supporters to reflect on the principles of probity, accountability and social justice that underpinned the uprising.
This is a day to honour the souls of all who sacrificed their lives during the turbulent period. We also honour all the gallant heroes who have joined their maker during the past 44 years. Ayekoo gallant heroes for your patriotism.
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