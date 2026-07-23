Government reduced ministers from 123 to 60 to cut cost of governance – Finance Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to significantly reduce the size of the executive was motivated by the need to strengthen fiscal discipline, rather than to achieve political gains.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the Mahama administration had cut the number of ministers from a peak of 123 under the previous government to 60.
He added that the number of ministries had also been reduced from 30 to 23 as part of efforts to improve the efficiency of government and reduce public expenditure.
“Mr Speaker, we reduced the number of ministers from 123 at its peak to 60 and also reduced ministries from 30 to 23 because a leaner government is not only for politics but also a sound fiscal policy,” the Finance Minister stated.
Dr Forson said the move reflects the government's broader commitment to prudent management of public resources and fiscal consolidation.
He indicated that reducing the cost of governance remains an important component of the administration's strategy to create fiscal space for priority investments while maintaining macroeconomic stability.
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