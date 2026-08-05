Academic City named Ghana’s leading innovation-driven university

Academic City University has been named Leading Innovation-Driven University – Ghana – 2026 by Global Brands Magazine.

This is in recognition of its outstanding contribution to innovation-driven higher education, cutting-edge teaching and learning, entrepreneurship, technological advancement, industry collaboration and institutional impact.

The recognition follows an independent evaluation conducted as part of the 13th Global Brands Magazine Awards, which assessed higher education institutions on criteria including academic excellence, innovation in teaching and learning, research initiatives, industry collaboration, student development, technological advancement and overall institutional impact.

Academic City emerged as the winner from a highly competitive field of entrants for its commitment to delivering future-focused education and equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving global landscape.

The award has been officially announced by Global Brands Magazine and will be formally presented at the 13th Global Brands Magazine Awards ceremony in Dubai on October 2, 2026.

The Global Brands Magazine Awards recognise organisations worldwide for excellence, innovation, and outstanding performance across various industries. The awards honour institutions that demonstrate strong leadership, market impact, and exceptional brand value.

Since its inception, Academic City has consistently invested in transformative education by integrating technology, entrepreneurship and practical industry experience into its academic programmes.

The university has also expanded its portfolio with new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Nuclear Energy and Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering to meet the evolving needs of industry.

Speaking on the recognition, Nelly Agyeman-Gyamfi, Director of Marketing and Communications, described the award as a significant endorsement of Academic City's vision to redefine higher education in Africa through innovation and practical learning.

"This recognition affirms Academic City's commitment to innovation, technology and industry-driven education.

"It reflects our mission to redefine higher education in Africa by developing graduates who are not only academically accomplished but also equipped to solve real-world problems and lead transformation across industries. We are honoured that our efforts are being recognised on a global stage," she said.

According to her, as Ghana positions itself to compete in the global knowledge economy, it has become increasingly important for higher education institutions to move beyond traditional teaching models and become centres of innovation, research and entrepreneurship.

"This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar, contributing meaningfully to national development, and producing graduates who are capable of competing and leading anywhere in the world," she added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.