Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin

Audio By Carbonatix
Third-year Political Science student, Jude Michelle, has been elected as the 66th President of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), making history as the second female to hold the office.
Her victory follows a fiercely contested election that featured 16 candidates, with Jude standing out as the sole female aspirant in the race.
She secured a commanding win with a margin of more than 6,000 votes over her closest contender, Obeng Kelvin Fosu, underscoring strong confidence from the student body.
Jude Michelle will lead the SRC alongside her running mate, Nana Kwame Oppong Antwi, from the College of Engineering, who was elected as Vice President.
Together, they are expected to spearhead student representation and champion policies aimed at improving student welfare and campus development.
Her election marks a significant milestone in KNUST's student leadership history, highlighting increasing female representation in one of Ghana's most prestigious tertiary institutions.
Many students have described the outcome as a testament to her vision and the trust reposed in her leadership by the university community.
As the 66th SRC President, Jude is expected to officially assume office and begin implementing her administration's agenda in collaboration with the newly elected SRC executives.
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