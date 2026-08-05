NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released the official timetable for its 2026 Constituency, Regional and National Executive Elections, outlining a comprehensive roadmap that will govern the election of party executives across all levels ahead of the 2028 General Elections.

The roadmap was approved by the party's Functional Executive Committee (FEC) during its meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, and formally announced in a press statement issued by the National Secretariat on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

According to the party, the timetable provides a detailed framework for conducting its internal elections, covering every stage of the electoral process, including the opening of nominations, completion and filing of nomination forms, vetting of aspirants, appeals, balloting and elections at the constituency, regional and national levels.

The NDC said the publication of the roadmap underscores its commitment to organising transparent, credible and well-structured internal elections in accordance with the party's Constitution and approved Election Guidelines.

Constituency elections begin in September

The internal electoral process will commence with nominations for constituency executive positions, which will open on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. and close on Thursday, September 17, at 5:00 p.m. Applications will be submitted online through the party's nomination portal.

Following the opening of nominations, aspirants will be given seven days to complete their nomination forms before filing them on Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24.

Nomination forms must be submitted online between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., while hard copies will also be received at constituency offices during the same period.

The party has scheduled the vetting of constituency aspirants from Friday, September 25, to Sunday, September 27, after which an appeals process will take place between Tuesday, September 29, and Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Constituency executive elections are expected to be held on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, 2026, at designated venues within the respective constituencies.

Regional executive elections to follow

The regional phase of the electoral exercise will begin with the opening of nominations on Tuesday, October 6, at 7:00 a.m., closing on Wednesday, October 7, at 5:00 p.m.

Aspirants will have seven days to complete their nomination forms before filing nominations on Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15. Vetting of regional aspirants has been scheduled for Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, while appeals will be heard on Monday, October 19, and Tuesday, October 20.

As part of the regional electoral activities, the party will hold its Regional Youth and Women Conference on Friday, November 13, before conducting regional executive elections on Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2026.

National elections to culminate in December Congress

The timetable indicates that nominations for national executive positions will open on Tuesday, October 20, at 7:00 a.m., and close on Wednesday, October 21, at 5:00 p.m.

Unlike the constituency and regional contests, national aspirants will be given 14 days to complete their nomination forms before filing nominations between Saturday, November 7, and Monday, November 9.

The vetting of national aspirants will take place on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13, followed by an appeals process on Sunday, November 15, and Monday, November 16 at the National Secretariat.

The party has also scheduled the National Youth and Women Conference for Saturday, December 12, with the venue yet to be announced.

The internal electoral process will conclude with the National Congress on Saturday, December 19, 2026, where the newly elected national executives are expected to assume leadership of the party.

Party calls for strict adherence

The NDC has urged all regional and constituency executives, aspirants and members to carefully study the timetable and comply with all stipulated procedures, timelines and deadlines to ensure a smooth and successful electoral process.

According to the party, strict adherence to the roadmap is essential to safeguarding the credibility and integrity of the elections and ensuring that every stage is conducted fairly and transparently.

The statement further expressed appreciation to members, executives and stakeholders for their continued dedication, discipline and commitment to the ideals of the party.

It noted that the unity and collective spirit demonstrated throughout the party's reorganisation process have strengthened the NDC and expressed confidence that the successful conduct of the 2026 internal elections will position the party strongly as it prepares for the 2028 General Elections.

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