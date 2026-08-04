I won’t declare NDC Chairmanship re-election bid before internal elections – Asiedu Nketia

Audio By Carbonatix
NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said he will not declare his intentions regarding re-election until after the party's internal elections are completed, explaining that early declaration would weaken his credibility as an electoral officer.
According to him, declaring his political ambitions while supervising the party’s internal elections would undermine his credibility and expose him to accusations of manipulating the process in his favour.
Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, Mr Asiedu Nketia said he has consistently adopted this approach throughout his years in the leadership of the NDC.
"When I am responsible for conducting elections, I don't indicate my intentions until I'm done with branches, constituency, and regional," he said.
He explained that revealing his plans early could create perceptions that he is influencing the selection of party executives who would later participate in electing national officers.
"The moment you mention your intentions, then you weaken your credibility. If you go now to conduct the branch or constituency elections, people will accuse you that you are selecting constituency executives who eventually come and vote for you," he stated.
The NDC chairman said he has deliberately waited until the appropriate time before declaring his intentions, whether seeking re-election or contesting a different position.
"That is why if you have watched me for over these 20 years that I've been in the leadership of the party, I am always the last person to declare my intention either for re-election or election to a different position because it is dangerous for the party," he said.
Mr Asiedu Nketia stressed that maintaining trust among party members is essential for anyone overseeing internal elections.
"We need to be able to maintain the confidence that is necessary for a leader to be able to conduct the internal elections," he added.
Asked when members and the public would know his decision, he said they would have to wait until nominations open for national positions.
"National chairman... you'll be able to either know or guess what I'll be doing," he said.
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