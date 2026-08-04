Mahama pays tribute to Marcus Mosiah Garvey in Jamaica  

President John Mahama, on the third day of his five-day state visit to the Caribbean Island nation of Jamaica, has paid tribute to the legendary Marcus Mosiah Garvey at the National Heroes Circle in Kingston.

In recognition of the shared Pan-African heritage and the enduring legacy of Garvey’s philosophy of Black pride, self-determination and African unity, President Mahama laid a wreath at the shrine, paying tribute to one of the most influential figures in the global Pan-African movement.

The visit also featured a cultural presentation, with President Mahama joining in the day’s commemorative celebrations.

President Mahama is on a five-day state visit to the Caribbean Island nation of Jamaica at the invitation of his host, Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness.

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