President Mahama arrives in Jamaica for state visit

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President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Kingston to begin a four-day state visit aimed at strengthening the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Jamaica, deepening Africa-Caribbean cooperation, and advancing the global campaign for reparatory justice.
The President's aircraft landed at Norman Manley International Airport on Sunday, August 2, where he was received by a high-level Jamaican delegation.
The warm reception marked the commencement of a visit expected to reinforce diplomatic relations and expand economic, cultural and political cooperation between the two Commonwealth nations.
The state visit reflects the enduring historical and cultural bonds shared by Ghana and Jamaica, rooted in a common African heritage and strengthened through decades of diplomatic engagement.
A key focus of President Mahama's visit is the promotion of the global campaign for reparatory justice. Ghana and Jamaica have been among the leading voices advocating international recognition of the lasting impact of the transatlantic slave trade, slavery and colonialism, while supporting calls for meaningful dialogue and appropriate reparative measures for affected communities.
Beyond discussions on reparatory justice, the visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to explore new areas of cooperation in trade, investment, education, tourism, agriculture and the creative industries.
Strengthening commercial ties and encouraging greater people-to-people exchanges are also expected to feature prominently during the President's engagements.
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