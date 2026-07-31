National

Mahama urges Dagbon Regent to preserve peace and continue late Ya-Na’s development legacy

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  31 July 2026 8:23pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has called on the newly installed Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari, to uphold the legacy of the late Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II by promoting peace, unity and development across the kingdom.

The appeal was made on Friday, July 31, during the installation ceremony of the Regent in Yendi, following the passing of the Overlord of Dagbon on July 11, 2026.

President Mahama praised the people of Dagbon for the calm and unity they have demonstrated in the aftermath of the late Ya-Na's death, describing their conduct as evidence of the resilience and maturity of the kingdom.

He urged residents to safeguard the peace that has prevailed in Dagbon in recent years and encouraged the Regent to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

According to the President, the late Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II played a pivotal role in fostering reconciliation, stability and development within Dagbon, and those efforts should be sustained.

President Mahama also reaffirmed his government's commitment to working closely with the Dagbon Traditional Council and the Regent to continue development initiatives initiated during the reign of the late Overlord.

"My brothers and sisters, the installation of a new regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu, carries more than just symbolism. And I pledge to Kampakuya Naa to work closely with you to fulfil the dream of your father, to continue working on all the development projects that we started during your father's reign.

"I commend the regent for his very uplifting speech this afternoon and his solemn pledge to uphold the time-tested traditions of Dagbon over and above his personal interest," he said.

The installation of Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari marks a significant step in the traditional succession process following the death of Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, as Dagbon prepares for the eventual enskinment of a new Overlord.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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