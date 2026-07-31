RANA asks Parliament to restrict MP Yakubu Mohammed child engagements until safeguarding training is completed

Ahafo Ano South East MP, Yakubu Mohammed

A human rights organisation, Rights Accountability Network Africa (RANA), has called on Ahafo Ano South East Member of Parliament Yakubu Mohammed to undergo accredited training in child safeguarding, child rights and appropriate adult-child boundaries following remarks he made to a primary school pupil during an educational visit to Parliament.

The organisation has also asked Parliament to prevent the MP from taking part in official engagements involving visiting children or school groups until the training is completed.

RANA said the measure is necessary to ensure that public officials understand appropriate communication and behavioural standards when interacting with minors.

"The Member concerned should undertake accredited training in child safeguarding, child rights, appropriate adult-child boundaries and gender-sensitive public communication. Until that training is completed, he should not undertake an official parliamentary role involving direct engagement with visiting children or school groups," the organisation stated.

The call follows a widely circulated video in which Mr Yakubu Mohammed is seen telling a female primary school pupil during a parliamentary visit: "You're very beautiful. When you grow up, I'll marry you. So she's my wife."

The MP later encouraged the pupil to aspire to become a Member of Parliament.

The remarks triggered public criticism, with some child rights advocates and members of the public describing them as inappropriate.

Mr Yakubu Mohammed subsequently issued an unreserved apology, explaining that his comment was influenced by the traditional joking relationship between the Mossi and Dagomba communities.

"I sincerely regret my choice of words and render my unreserved and unqualified apology to the relevant authorities, the school authorities, the pupil, her parents and family, and the general public," he said.

While acknowledging the apology, RANA said the incident should lead to broader institutional reforms within Parliament.

"An apology is not a safeguarding policy," the organisation stated, arguing that while an apology addresses the conduct of an individual, it does not resolve questions about institutional responsibility.

RANA said children who visit Parliament must be treated first as children, citizens and future leaders, rather than being placed in situations involving inappropriate adult-child references.

"A child who enters Parliament should be received first as a child, a citizen and a possible future leader—not publicly placed within a romantic or matrimonial relationship with an adult politician," the group said.

The organisation has also called on Parliament to establish comprehensive child safeguarding protocols covering school visits, youth programmes, privacy, photography, consent, reporting procedures and professional boundaries.

It wants mandatory safeguarding orientation for all Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff involved in activities involving children.

RANA further called for the creation of a clearly identifiable safeguarding focal point where pupils, parents, teachers and schools can confidentially report concerns.

The group also urged government to develop minimum child safeguarding standards across public institutions, including ministries, departments, agencies, local assemblies and state programmes involving children.

It cautioned against exposing the pupil involved in the controversy to further public scrutiny, saying the child should not become collateral damage in an adult political debate.

"This is not the child's scandal. She must not become collateral damage in an adult political controversy," RANA stated.

The organisation has requested a substantive response from Parliament within fourteen working days, insisting that the focus should shift from the individual controversy to strengthening protections for children in public spaces.

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