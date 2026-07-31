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Family of Bukom crash victim visits Gender Minister ahead of funeral

Source: adomonline.com  
  31 July 2026 7:58pm
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The family of the late Esther Arthur, one of the victims of the tragic Bukom Junction accident, has paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to formally invite her to Esther’s funeral scheduled for Tuesday, August 4.

During the visit, the Ministry expressed sympathy to the bereaved family and acknowledged the pain caused by the tragic loss.

The Ministry also revealed that it has engaged the National Security Secretariat to assist in efforts to remove graphic images of Esther’s lifeless body circulating online.

According to the Ministry, steps are being taken to protect the dignity of the deceased and prevent further circulation of distressing images that could cause additional trauma to the family.

The family’s funeral arrangements will also be forwarded to the offices of the President and Vice President for their consideration and any possible support that may be extended.

The Ministry assured the family of its continued engagement as they prepare to lay Esther to rest.

Esther was among pedestrians who lost their lives after a vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure and crashed into people gathered along the roadside at Bukom Junction in the Ga Mashie area of Accra on Monday, July 27.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver lost control of the vehicle after an apparent brake failure, causing it to veer off the road and crash into pedestrians before ramming into a nearby building.

Esther, who was reportedly withdrawing money by the roadside at the time, was caught in the path of the vehicle. The impact pushed the car into the structure, leaving her trapped under the debris.

She was later confirmed dead at the scene.

The accident also left about seven other people injured, including a pregnant woman, who were rushed for medical attention.

As the family prepares to lay Esther to rest, they have continued to seek support and solidarity from well-wishers, including the Gender Minister, through the formal invitation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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