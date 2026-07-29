Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has visited Bukom to commiserate with families affected by the recent road crash that claimed the life of a young woman and left several others injured.
The Minister, accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, visited the accident scene, home of the deceased and met with some of the survivors at their residences to express the government's condolences and assess their condition.
Dr Lartey said President John Dramani Mahama directed the visit after learning of the incident through media reports.
She assured the bereaved family and the injured that the government would stand by them during the difficult period, noting that while some victims remained on admission, others had been discharged and were recovering.
The Minister added that the government would assess the needs of the injured to determine the appropriate support, while assistance to the bereaved family would be guided by the outcome of ongoing court proceedings.
Addressing members of the community, the Minister called for stronger road safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
She said the Greater Accra Regional Minister, in collaboration with the Mayor and the area's Member of Parliament, would engage relevant stakeholders to identify practical interventions to improve safety within the community.
Dr Lartey also commended the youth and residents of Bukom for their swift response following the accident, praising their efforts in rescuing the injured and assisting with the dignified conveyance of the deceased.
She was joined on the visit by the Member of Parliament for the area, Alfred Nii Ashie Kotey, and the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Michael Kpakpo Allotey.
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