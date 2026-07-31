Gender Minister visits Dzorwulu accident victims, assures families of government support

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has visited children injured in the Dzorwulu road accident and assured their families of the government’s support towards their recovery.

The Minister visited some of the injured school children receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital following Thursday’s accident involving a school bus and a tipper truck on the Dzorwulu-Accra Mall stretch.

She described the incident as heartbreaking and expressed sympathy to the affected children and their families.

Dr Lartey assured the families that the government, particularly President John Dramani Mahama, remains committed to supporting the recovery process of the injured children.

She said parents would not be burdened with the cost of medical treatment, allowing them to focus on providing emotional support and care for their children.

The Gender Minister also commended emergency responders, including the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, other security agencies and members of the public who assisted in rescuing the children.

She praised the management and medical staff of the 37 Military Hospital for their swift response and dedication, adding that investigations into the accident would establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and ensure accountability where necessary.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.