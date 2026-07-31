Ahafo Ano South East MP apologises for ‘I’ll marry you’ comment to schoolgirl

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahafo Ano South East, Yakubu Mohammed, has rendered an unreserved apology following widespread public criticism over comments he made to a primary school pupil during an educational visit to Parliament that sparked intense debate on social media.

In a statement dated July 31, 2026, the legislator acknowledged that although his remarks were not intended to offend anyone, they were inappropriate because they involved a child.

The controversy stemmed from a viral video in which Mr Mohammed complimented the young pupil's appearance and remarked that he would marry her during an interaction with pupils of The Citasel School from the Sagnarigu Constituency who were touring Parliament House.

The comments attracted criticism from child rights advocates, civil society organisations and sections of the public, with many arguing that public office holders should exercise greater caution when engaging with children.

Responding to the backlash, Mr Mohammed said the remarks were made within the context of the longstanding playful relationship between the Mossi and Dagomba ethnic groups.

"I wish to clarify that the comment was made in the context of the long-standing playful cultural relationship between the Mossi and Dagomba ethnic groups. As a Mossi addressing members of the Dagomba community, my statement arose from the friendly and playful exchanges that have historically characterised the relationship between our two groups," he explained.

He, however, stressed that the explanation did not diminish the inappropriateness of the comments.

"The comment was not intended to cause harm, disrespect, embarrassment or discomfort to the pupil, her family, the school authorities, the Dagomba community or the general public," he stated.

Unqualified apology

The MP admitted that irrespective of the cultural context in which the remarks were made, they should not have been directed at a child.

"However, I fully acknowledge that, irrespective of my intention or the traditional context in which the statement was made, the comment was inappropriate because it involved a child."

He added: "I sincerely regret my choice of words and render my unreserved and unqualified apology to the relevant authorities, the school authorities, the pupil, her parents and family, and the general public."

Mr Mohammed further said he recognised the responsibility that comes with public office and pledged to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

"As a Member of Parliament, I recognise the responsibility attached to my words and public conduct. I remain firmly committed to protecting and respecting the dignity, welfare and rights of every child."

He concluded by reiterating his apology, saying: "I once again offer my sincere and unqualified apology."

The incident has generated nationwide discussion on appropriate interactions between public officials and children, with child protection advocates urging leaders to avoid remarks that could be interpreted as sexualising minors or reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

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