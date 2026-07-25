No Saturday sitting: Parliament to adjourn indefinitely on July 31

Parliament is expected to adjourn sine die (indefinitely) on July 31, the Leader of Government Business, Mahama Ayariga, has stated.

Presenting the business statement for the 11th week ending Friday, July 31, Mr Ayariga entreated members of the House to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled business of the House before adjourning sine die.

He, however, informed the House that the proposed decision for the House to sit on Saturday, July 25, had been cancelled.

"The committee would like to notify honourable members that the House will no longer sit on the said Saturday," he said.

The Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament began on May 21 this year.

Arrangement of business

The Majority Leader said the Business Committee had scheduled three ministers of state to respond to 31 questions asked of them during the week.

He said the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology would answer 10 questions, while the Minister of Health and the Minister of Energy would respond to 10 and 11 questions respectively.

Out of the 31 questions, Mr Ayariga said one would be an urgent question, with the remaining 30 being oral ones.

Beyond answering questions on the floor, he said, pursuant to Order 91(2), ministers of state might be permitted to make statements on government policy.

The Chairman of the Business Committee also told the House that bills, papers and reports may be presented to the House for first reading.

"However, those of urgent nature may be taken through the various stages in a day in accordance with Order 160.

"Pursuant to Order 97, Papers may be laid during the week, and reports from Committees may also be presented to the House for consideration," he said.

Referrals at committee

Mr Ayariga pointed out that there were some pending referrals before various committees for consideration and report. He, therefore, entreated all committees to endeavour to consider the backlog of referrals during the recess.

"Currently, a total of 520 referrals have been made to 27 committees for consideration and report," he said.

Debate on Mid-Year Budget Review

The Majority Leader also informed the House that the commentary on the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government, which was presented to the House last Thursday, would commence next Tuesday.

He said once members had debated it, the Minority and Majority Leaders would conclude the commentary on Thursday, July 30.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.