Cagliari’s Trepy in intensive care after pool incident

Audio By Carbonatix
Cagliari striker Yael Trepy is in intensive care in the hospital after he lost consciousness in a swimming pool in Sardinia.
On Monday, Cagliari released a statement to say the 20-year-old is being treated at Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari.
Trepy was airlifted to the hospital after being pulled from the water at a villa on Sunday afternoon.
BBC Sport has been told the player was in the swimming pool with friends, and it is thought he got into difficulty after reaching a part of the pool where he could not touch the bottom.
"The club is in constant contact with the healthcare facility and the player's family and is closely monitoring the progress of his condition," said Cagliari.
"At this time, Cagliari Calcio's thoughts are with Yael and his family. The club also requests the utmost respect for their privacy and will provide any updates when available."
Cagliari players had the weekend off after they beat Arezzo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia on Friday, with Trepy playing 54 minutes.
Trepy scored once in eight Serie A appearances last season after being a Cagliari youth player.
He joined the club's academy in 2022, having started his youth career with Parisian side US Creteil-Lusitanos.
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