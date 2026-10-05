NPP’s new leadership team has experience to deliver – Dr Asah-Asante

Political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has described the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) newly elected leadership team as “not a bad team”, citing the experience of its members.

According to him, although some individuals may have been better choices for certain positions, the new executives have considerable experience in both party and public service that could help them deliver.

“The team that they [NPP] put together is not a bad team. They are people who have seen it all; they are experienced and all that,” he said.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, Dr Asah-Asante said the new leadership has a mix of experienced politicians and individuals with knowledge and ideas, which he believes will be critical to the party’s efforts to regain power.

He said political leadership requires individuals who can compete effectively with their counterparts in other political parties and bring fresh ideas to the political discourse.

“Politics is a contest of ideas. So if you have leaders who have no ideas, obviously it’s an exercise in futility,” he said.

Dr Asah-Asante cited the newly elected NPP chairman John Boadu as an example of a young politician with significant experience within the party and government.

He noted that Mr Boadu’s previous role as Chief Executive Officer of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), as well as his tenure as General Secretary, had given him valuable administrative and political experience.

“Take for instance John Boadu. He is a young man, but you and I know he has gone through a lot from the party and outside of the party,” he said.

Dr Asah-Asante said the immediate priority for the new leadership should be to unite and work together towards the NPP’s goal of winning the 2028 general election.

“All that there is now is that they need to be able to unite themselves and then forge ahead to wrestle power,” he said.

The NPP has elected its new national executives at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, with 7,163 delegates participating in the exercise.

The NPP’s newly elected national executives are John Boadu as National Chairman with 2,888 votes; Justin Kodua Frimpong as General Secretary with 4,486 votes; Kojo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, as First Vice Chairman with 3,116 votes; Henry Nana Boakye as Second Vice Chairman with 3,061 votes; Nana Akomea as Third Vice Chairman with 2,987 votes; Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as National Organiser with 2,964 votes; Alfred Kwadwo Thompson as National Treasurer with 2,243 votes; Abanga Yakubu Fuseini as National Youth Organiser with 1,550 votes; Mavis Hawa Koomson as National Women’s Organiser with 783 votes; Mohammed Ali Suraj as National Nasara Organiser with 372 votes; and Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye as National Communications Director, who was elected unopposed.

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