Food Security: Buffer Stock CEO calls for more investment in Agri-Tech

The CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), George Abradu-Otoo, has called for increased investment in technology to strengthen food security interventions across Africa.

According to him, greater deployment of technology in agriculture is critical to achieving the continent’s food sufficiency goals.

Mr Abradu-Otoo made the call at a forum on biotechnology, ecosystems and food security during the 2026 International Forum on Industry and Technologies for Humans in Gelendzhik, Russia.

The two-day event, known as BIOPROM 2026, brought together scientists, policymakers, government officials and trade experts to examine the impact of biotechnology on health, science and food security.

Mr Abradu-Otoo identified Artificial Intelligence, drones, climate sensors, and advanced irrigation systems as technologies that could help improve agricultural productivity and strengthen food self-sufficiency.

He also commended the Ghanaian government for strengthening public policy on agriculture through initiatives aimed at stimulating and increasing production, including the Agriculture for Economic Transformation programme.

The forum was opened by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, who reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing challenges contributing to food insecurity in the region.

Mr Abradu-Otoo subsequently held discussions with Mr Manturov and other Russian government officials on issues related to agriculture, technology and food security.

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