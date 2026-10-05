NPP’s choice of Kojo Bamba, is a rejection of ‘suit and big English’ – Mustapha Gbande

The election of Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, as First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reflects the grassroots’ rejection of what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Mustapha Gbande, describes as “suit and big English” politics.

Kojo Bamba was elected First Vice Chairman of the NPP after topping the party’s Vice Chairmanship contest with 3, 116 votes.

Mr Gbande said the outcome of the NPP’s recent national executive elections demonstrates the preference of the party’s grassroots for leaders with strong connections to the base.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, he described Bamba’s election as a reward for his grassroots activities, while arguing that the outcome also sends a message about the kind of leadership NPP delegates want.

“The NPP has chosen a Delta Force commander over all of this. For a grassroots NPP person, it’s a reward. It’s a message to their desire for security and their disapproval of all this suit and big English,” he said.

Mr Gbande further argued that the rejection of some former government appointees in the elections showed that NPP delegates were unwilling to accept attempts to blame party executives for the party’s electoral defeat.

He said the development should also serve as a lesson to the NDC, warning that individuals who preside over a party’s defeat should not return to seek leadership while shifting responsibility to party officials who had raised concerns.

Mr Gbande, however, raised concerns about Bamba’s election because of his reported association with the NPP’s Delta Force, arguing that the development could raise questions about the party’s position on political vigilantism.

“If we are talking about invisible forces, it’s no longer about party; it’s about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, isn’t it? Because of the election of Bamba,” he said.

He added that if the issue was previously discussed in terms of groups or individuals associated with political vigilantism, Bamba’s election to a strategic party position could change the nature of the discussion.

Mr Gbande acknowledged that the election of individuals with histories of association with political groups does not automatically mean a political party is endorsing violence, citing the NDC’s own history of political actors associated with groups such as the Azorka Boys.

He nevertheless urged the NPP to consider the implications of the choices made in its latest national executive elections.

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