Photos: Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the Ghana Teacher Prize 2026

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving the working conditions of teachers while strengthening Ghana’s education system.

She said teachers play a critical role in shaping children’s lives and that the responsibility placed on them must be matched with adequate institutional and practical support.

The Vice President made the remarks while participating in the Ghana Teacher Prize 2026, organised by the Ministry of Education through the National Teaching Council to recognise outstanding teachers and celebrate professional excellence.

She said Government is investing in school infrastructure and educational resources, while the Teacher Dabrɛ Initiative seeks to improve accommodation for teachers, particularly those working in underserved communities.

Government is also working to ease the pressures associated with double-track schooling and address administrative challenges relating to teacher placement, promotions and remuneration, she said.

The Vice President stressed the need for teachers to receive continuous professional development and access to appropriate technology and teaching tools as the educational needs of children evolve.

She also acknowledged concerns raised by teachers, noting that the issues are currently being discussed between Government and teacher unions.

She congratulated the Ghana Teacher Prize 2026 award recipients and commended teachers across the country for their continued service, often under challenging conditions.

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