Photos: Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at 66th Republic Day Cadet Parade

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on young Ghanaians to embrace discipline, integrity and selfless service as the foundation for national development, describing the values instilled by the National Cadet Corps as essential to building a stronger and more resilient Ghana.

Representing President John Dramani Mahama as the Reviewing Officer at the National Cadet Corps Parade held to commemorate Ghana's 66th Republic Day Celebrations, the Vice President praised thousands of cadets for their outstanding display of discipline, teamwork and patriotism.

The ceremony commenced with an inspection of the parade before cadets drawn from all sixteen regions of Ghana delivered a series of coordinated drills and ceremonial displays that reflected months of rigorous training and preparation.

Below are some photos:

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