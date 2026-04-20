Veep urges Ghanaians in Spain to seize new immigration amnesty

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on Ghanaians living in Spain to take full advantage of a newly announced immigration amnesty by the Spanish government, which is expected to regularise the status of about 500,000 undocumented migrants.
The initiative forms part of Spain’s broader effort to address irregular migration and provide legal pathways for long-term residents to formalise their stay.
Speaking at an engagement with members of the Ghanaian community in Spain, the Vice President assured that government will support nationals who are eligible to regularise their residency, and urged them to follow the required procedures carefully.
“The issues outlined by the Minister for Foreign Affairs are of great importance. We urge all of you, especially those with the proper documentation, to fully take advantage of the opportunities available. Government will also provide further information, including flyers, to guide you through the process,” she said.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explained that applicants must have no criminal record to qualify for the amnesty, adding that arrangements have been made with the Ghana Police Service to assist Ghanaians in obtaining the necessary police clearance.
He also updated the gathering on efforts to seek justice in the case of a Ghanaian student who died in Latvia under unclear circumstances, stressing that the matter remains a priority for government.
“If any Ghanaian is attacked, it is an attack on all of us,” he said, adding that discussions are ongoing with Latvian authorities as investigations continue.
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