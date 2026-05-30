600 more Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa – Ablakwa

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says an additional 600 Ghanaians have registered at Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa to be evacuated.
According to his Facebook post, he noted that government will not hesitate or delay when it comes to safeguarding the safety and dignity of Ghanaian nationals abroad.
“When the safety and dignity of Ghanaians are at stake, the Government of Ghana does not compromise or dither,” he stated.
Ablakwa also expressed pride in the resilience of Ghanaians affected by the situation, commending their composure and determination.
READ ALSO: 85 Ghanaians evacuated from Cambodia between March and May this year – Ablakwa
“I am immensely proud of the resilient spirit of Ghanaians,” he added.
Efforts are expected to continue to coordinate the evacuation and ensure the safe return of all registered citizens.
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