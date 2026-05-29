Benjamin Quashie: South Africa’s response left Ghana with no choice but to evacuate citizens

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, says the government was compelled to begin evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa after persistent unrest and hostility against foreign nationals continued to threaten the safety and livelihoods of many citizens.

According to him, Ghanaian authorities initially engaged South African officials and proposed solutions to address the growing tensions, but the situation persisted despite expectations that the demonstrations would eventually subside.

“We realised that in our engagement with the South African authorities, while we were offering solutions to what was happening, they took an entrenched position,” he said.

The High Commissioner explained that South African authorities maintained the view that the demonstrators would eventually stop their actions, but incidents continued, leaving many Ghanaians facing economic hardship and insecurity.

“But it kept happening, and most of our people had economic challenges,” he stated in a Citi FM interview.

Mr Quashie said the government eventually concluded that immediate action was necessary to protect affected Ghanaians from further hardship.

“When we got to the point where we realised if we don’t take a stance it will hurt our people, that was where we decided to start evacuating those who want to go home,” he added.

He noted that the evacuation exercise has so far proceeded smoothly and will continue for all Ghanaians who voluntarily wish to return home.

“I must say it went well and we are continuing with the evacuation of all our citizens who want to go home voluntarily,” he said.

Mr Quashie also stressed that the government remains committed to protecting the welfare of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

“The government of Ghana cares about its citizens both at home and abroad, and we have a President and a Foreign Affairs Minister who care deeply about what Ghanaians go through abroad,” he added.

The evacuation exercise is being coordinated through Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following increasing reports of intimidation, attacks and hostility against foreign nationals in parts of the country.

The first batch of 300 evacuees arrived in Accra on Wednesday as part of the ongoing exercise.

Officials say temporary support, counselling and reintegration assistance have been arranged for affected persons returning to Ghana.

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