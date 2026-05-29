TECNO signs partnership agreement with GFA ahead of Black Stars World Cup campaign 

TECNO Mobile Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana football after signing a deal to become the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) official smartphone partner.

TECNO Mobile will aid the Black Stars in their campaign of at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The partnership marks a milestone in the growing relationship between mobile company and the GFA, with the aim of elevating the country’s football in innovative ways.

Speaking at the ceremony, National Channel Manager of TECNO Mobile Ghana, Ernest Sonkor, described the partnership as a long-term commitment to the growth and success of Ghana football.

“This partnership has grown through mutual trust. The GFA has worked tirelessly to build a team capable of competing at the highest level, and TECNO has been committed to amplifying that work, documenting Ghana’s footballing story, connecting millions of fans to their heroes, and investing in the infrastructure that makes excellence possible,” he said.

“Our relationship with the Ghana Football Association did not begin with a contract. It began with a conviction; a shared belief that Ghanaian talent deserves the very best platform on which to shine. Over the years, TECNO has walked alongside Ghanaian football not from the sidelines, but right in the thick of it. We have been present at the training pitches, at the qualification matches, and in the communities where tomorrow’s stars are forged today.”

The company will provide 100 units each of the TECNO Camon 50 Pro smartphones, TECNO Watch 3 smartwatches, and TECNO Buds 4 wireless earbuds to support the players during training sessions and competitions.



Vice President of the GFA, Mark Addo, thanked TECNO for its continued support for Ghana football and their belief in the increasing growth of the sport.

He also used the opportunity to call on other corporate bodies to tap into the Black Stars Word Cup campaign to support the game.

The Black Stars are currently in the UK where they will face Wales in a friendly as part of their preparations for the global showpiece.

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