Kobbie Mainoo should be representing Ghana – Kurt Okraku 

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says it hurts to see players with African lineage choosing to represent European countries.

Okraku voiced his concerned over African representation in international football ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Okraku, players like Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo should be representing their original countries.

“Full-blooded Ghanaians should be representing their countries. That’s my clear opinion on representation when it comes to national teams in football,” he told Sky Sports.

“But having said that, I think that England has a good team. It’s important we respect the manager and the experience that he brings on board, but what is also true is that they will meet a very, very competitive and determined Ghanaian side.”

Probed further on the Mainoo situation, he added, “Well, it’s most unfortunate, to be honest.”

“I wish I never comment on it. I wish I never comment on such situations because for example when I watched the French national team win the World Cup, and the team is made up 11 Africans.

“It always tells me there’s a subject that has to be discussed.”

Mainoo will face his parent country at the World Cup when Ghana take on England at the 2026 global tournament.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.