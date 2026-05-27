Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says it hurts to see players with African lineage choosing to represent European countries.
Okraku voiced his concerned over African representation in international football ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
For Okraku, players like Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo should be representing their original countries.
“Full-blooded Ghanaians should be representing their countries. That’s my clear opinion on representation when it comes to national teams in football,” he told Sky Sports.
“But having said that, I think that England has a good team. It’s important we respect the manager and the experience that he brings on board, but what is also true is that they will meet a very, very competitive and determined Ghanaian side.”
Probed further on the Mainoo situation, he added, “Well, it’s most unfortunate, to be honest.”
“I wish I never comment on it. I wish I never comment on such situations because for example when I watched the French national team win the World Cup, and the team is made up 11 Africans.
“It always tells me there’s a subject that has to be discussed.”
Mainoo will face his parent country at the World Cup when Ghana take on England at the 2026 global tournament.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Eid al-Adha celebration draws thousands to Independence Square
30 minutes
-
Mahama urges Ghanaians to uphold peace and reject extremism at Eid al-Adha
55 minutes
-
Kobbie Mainoo should be representing Ghana – Kurt Okraku
1 hour
-
Eid al-Adha: Mahama urges youth to embrace discipline and national development values
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance today
2 hours
-
Kwame Owusu Danso urges Sam George to focus on consumer protection in digital space
2 hours
-
Restore public trust in democratic governance—Parliament urged
2 hours
-
Dr Bawumia urges Muslims to embrace sacrifice, compassion and unity during Eid-al-Adha
2 hours
-
Eid should be an opportunity to strengthen unity, peace – Muntaka
2 hours
-
African Forest Forum, AGRA and Ethiopian Forest Development push for deforestation-free trade and green jobs
3 hours
-
MoMo-to-Bank charge is not E-Levy in any form—Dafeamekpor
3 hours
-
Outstanding teacher and nurse arrears to be paid in four instalments – Controller and Accountant-General
3 hours
-
African Climate Foundation calls for Africa-led climate action amid growing climate threats
3 hours
-
Defection as a tool of conflict: Riyadh’s movements in Sudan come to light
3 hours
-
‘You are not refugees’ — Ablakwa outlines support ahead of Ghana evacuees’ arrival from SA
3 hours