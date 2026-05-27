Photos: Eid al-Adha celebration draws thousands to Independence Square

Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Independence Square on Wednesday, May 27, to observe Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

Communal prayers, reflections on the values of sacrifice and unity, and renewed calls for peace and national cohesion marked the national event.

Delivering his Eid al-Adha message at the Independence Square, President John Dramani Mahama said the celebration of Eid should serve as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, unity, compassion, and devotion to humanity.

Addressing Muslim worshippers, traditional leaders, government officials, and diplomats, he urged Ghanaians to draw on the spiritual significance of Eid-ul-Adha to promote peace, tolerance, and national cohesion.

According to him, the festival goes beyond the ritual slaughtering of animals but rather represents deeper moral and spiritual lessons that should guide people in their daily lives and interactions with one another.

The president noted that national development cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of hatred, discrimination, and disunity, urging Ghanaians to place the collective interest of the country above personal or partisan considerations.

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