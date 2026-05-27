Audio By Carbonatix
Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Independence Square on Wednesday, May 27, to observe Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.
Communal prayers, reflections on the values of sacrifice and unity, and renewed calls for peace and national cohesion marked the national event.
Delivering his Eid al-Adha message at the Independence Square, President John Dramani Mahama said the celebration of Eid should serve as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, unity, compassion, and devotion to humanity.
Addressing Muslim worshippers, traditional leaders, government officials, and diplomats, he urged Ghanaians to draw on the spiritual significance of Eid-ul-Adha to promote peace, tolerance, and national cohesion.
According to him, the festival goes beyond the ritual slaughtering of animals but rather represents deeper moral and spiritual lessons that should guide people in their daily lives and interactions with one another.
The president noted that national development cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of hatred, discrimination, and disunity, urging Ghanaians to place the collective interest of the country above personal or partisan considerations.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Eid al-Adha celebration draws thousands to Independence Square
32 minutes
-
Mahama urges Ghanaians to uphold peace and reject extremism at Eid al-Adha
57 minutes
-
Kobbie Mainoo should be representing Ghana – Kurt Okraku
1 hour
-
Eid al-Adha: Mahama urges youth to embrace discipline and national development values
2 hours
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance today
2 hours
-
Kwame Owusu Danso urges Sam George to focus on consumer protection in digital space
2 hours
-
Restore public trust in democratic governance—Parliament urged
2 hours
-
Dr Bawumia urges Muslims to embrace sacrifice, compassion and unity during Eid-al-Adha
2 hours
-
Eid should be an opportunity to strengthen unity, peace – Muntaka
2 hours
-
African Forest Forum, AGRA and Ethiopian Forest Development push for deforestation-free trade and green jobs
3 hours
-
MoMo-to-Bank charge is not E-Levy in any form—Dafeamekpor
3 hours
-
Outstanding teacher and nurse arrears to be paid in four instalments – Controller and Accountant-General
3 hours
-
African Climate Foundation calls for Africa-led climate action amid growing climate threats
3 hours
-
Defection as a tool of conflict: Riyadh’s movements in Sudan come to light
3 hours
-
‘You are not refugees’ — Ablakwa outlines support ahead of Ghana evacuees’ arrival from SA
3 hours