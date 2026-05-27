Photos: Eid al-Adha observed in joy, prayer

Eid al-Adha celebrations at the Central Mosque in Kanda, Accra, attracted large numbers of worshippers who gathered to observe the occasion through prayers, reflection, and thanksgiving.

Worshippers filled the mosque and its surroundings, observing the annual festival in a calm and reverent atmosphere marked by unity, devotion, and a strong sense of community.

The occasion also provided an opportunity for families and community members to exchange greetings and strengthen social bonds.









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