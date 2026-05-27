Audio By Carbonatix
Eid al-Adha celebrations at the Central Mosque in Kanda, Accra, attracted large numbers of worshippers who gathered to observe the occasion through prayers, reflection, and thanksgiving.
Worshippers filled the mosque and its surroundings, observing the annual festival in a calm and reverent atmosphere marked by unity, devotion, and a strong sense of community.
The occasion also provided an opportunity for families and community members to exchange greetings and strengthen social bonds.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Dual citizenship: A privilege or a dangerous illusion?
4 minutes
-
President Mahama announces road construction projects in Zongo communities
13 minutes
-
SA officials claim only 10 of nearly 300 Ghanaian migrants repatriated were legally in the country
24 minutes
-
Volta MMDCEs demand extension of Ghana Card registration for school children
27 minutes
-
WHO urges ceasefire in Congo to contain Ebola as cases surge
28 minutes
-
New head of Hamas’ military wing killed in Gaza City strikes, Israel says
29 minutes
-
Dozens killed in Lebanon as Israeli troops expand ground campaign
34 minutes
-
Rights group accuses UAE of training Colombian mercenaries for Sudan’s war
1 hour
-
DR Congo appeals to FIFA for World Cup ticket refunds amid Ebola travel restrictions
1 hour
-
CUTS lauds BoG on suspension of proposed MTN new charges
1 hour
-
Photos: Eid al-Adha observed in joy, prayer
1 hour
-
Casa Royal joins The Build Project as official tiles partner
1 hour
-
Photos: Eid al-Adha celebration draws thousands to Independence Square
2 hours
-
Mahama urges Ghanaians to uphold peace and reject extremism at Eid al-Adha
3 hours
-
Kobbie Mainoo should be representing Ghana – Kurt Okraku
3 hours