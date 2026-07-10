This Saturday on Prime Insight: National cleanup, Abu Trica and Hanan troubles, and ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ discussions

A stellar panel of legal minds, political communicators, and social activists is set to feature on Joy Prime’s flagship current affairs show, Prime Insight, on Saturday, July 11, to discuss the most topical issues of the week.

Hosted by broadcaster Blessed Sogah, the programme will broadcast live from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, offering viewers a comprehensive breakdown of the biggest headlines.

This latest edition promises to be highly charged as the host steers the panel through three critical areas currently dominating national discourse, beginning with an evaluation of the National Cleanup Exercise to determine the exact strategies needed to shift from occasional cleaning to sustainable, long-term civic cleanliness.

The debate will then pivot to a highly anticipated segment that breaks down the complex legal intricacies surrounding the high-profile extradition of Frederick Kumi (Abu Trica) to the US over his alleged involvement in romance scams and the developing situation in which Former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba was arrested and has been legally blocked from travelling to the UK.

Finally, the panel will turn their attention to the agricultural sector to evaluate the performance of the prominent 'Nkoko Nkitikiti' project, debating whether it stands as a successful intervention or a failed public policy.

To provide distinct legal, political, and grassroots perspectives on these pressing national matters, the show features an expert four-man panel.

Joining the conversation are private legal practitioner Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey, the Director of Communications for the United Party Solomon Owusu, NPP National Communications Team member Dr. Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng and youth activist Ivan Kyei Innocent.

Viewers can join the conversation online and watch the discussions unfold live as these major national issues are laid bare.

Audiences can catch the live discussion on DStv channel 281, GOtv channel 124, or via the station's official social media handles, @JoyPrimeTV.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.