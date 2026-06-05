This Saturday on Prime Insight: Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill controversy, disaster management and 2028 politics

Key national issues, ranging from the controversy surrounding the recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill), disaster management and emerging political dynamics ahead of the 2028 elections, are expected to dominate discussions on this week's edition of Prime Insight on Joy Prime.

The current affairs programme, scheduled to air from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, will bring together political communicators and a youth advocate to examine some of the most topical developments in the country.

The guests for the programme are Solomon Owusu, Director of Communications of the United Party; Awal Mohammed, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team; and youth activist Ivan Kyei Innocent.

The discussion comes at a time when public debate continues to intensify over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, following its passage by Parliament and subsequent calls by Speaker Alban Bagbin for aspects of the legislative process to be reconsidered.

The programme is expected to explore whether Parliament should revisit the legislation or proceed with transmitting it to the Presidency for the next constitutional steps. The issue has generated sharp divisions among politicians, religious groups, civil society organisations and legal experts, making it one of the most contentious national debates in recent weeks.

Another major subject expected to feature prominently on the programme is the growing concern over recurrent flooding, fire outbreaks and incidents of building collapse in parts of the country.

Recent disasters, including devastating floods in several communities and fire outbreaks that destroyed homes and property, have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of building regulations, improved urban planning and stronger emergency response systems.

Panellists are expected to assess the underlying causes of these incidents and propose practical solutions to reduce future disasters and protect lives and property.

The programme will also turn its attention to the evolving political landscape as discussions gather momentum around the selection of leading candidates by the major political parties ahead of the next general elections.

Hosted by Blessed Sogah, Prime Insight has built a reputation as one of the country's leading platforms for in-depth analysis of political, social and governance issues.

Viewers are expected to gain diverse perspectives on some of the nation's most pressing concerns as the panellists engage in what is anticipated to be a robust and insightful discussion.

The programme will air on Joy Prime (DStv 281, GOtv 124, and Free-to-Air channel 102), with live engagement on @JoyPrimeTV across social media.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.