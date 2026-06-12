This Saturday on Prime Insight: Wontumi plea deal, Sedina extradition and Mahama ratings

Key national issues dominating Ghana’s political and governance landscape are expected to come under intense scrutiny on Joy Prime’s current affairs programme, Prime Insight, on Saturday, June 13.

The programme, scheduled to air from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., will feature discussions on the controversial plea bargain negotiations involving Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as well as the recent withdrawal of his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, from one of his ongoing court cases.

The panel is also expected to analyse the extradition and imprisonment of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, and discuss the legal, political and governance implications of the development.

Another major topic on the programme will be the latest approval ratings of President John Dramani Mahama released by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), with panellists expected to assess the findings and their implications for government performance and public confidence.

The discussion will feature Awal Mohammed, a member of the NPP National Communications Team; Solomon Owusu, Director of Communication for the United Party; and youth activist Ivan Kyei Innocent.

The programme will be hosted by Blessed Sogah and is expected to provide viewers with diverse perspectives on some of the most topical national issues currently generating public debate.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.