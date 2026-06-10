Joy Prime TV to broadcast World Cup 2026 matches

The Multimedia Group Ltd (MGL) will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on radio and television effective Thursday, June 11, 2026, after joining Ghana’s official broadcast consortium for the tournament.

Some selected matches will be aired live on Joy Prime, one of the authorised television partners licensed to broadcast the competition in Ghana.

The development follows an announcement by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), which said it had secured the exclusive terrestrial Free-To-Air broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 through the support of the Government of Ghana.

In a statement, GBC said the arrangement forms part of the Government’s commitment to ensuring “all Ghanaians have access to the world’s most prestigious football tournament” and are able to follow the progress of the Black Stars throughout the competition.

GBC further disclosed that it had established a National Broadcast Consortium “utilising a shared technical, marketing, and broadcasting framework to ensure maximum national reach.”

According to the statement, Joy Prime and Adom TV, both under The Multimedia Group, are among the television stations officially licensed by FIFA through New World TV and GBC to broadcast the matches.

Other stations listed in the consortium include GTV, GTV Sports+, GHOne TV, Agoo TV, Metro TV, Original TV, TV3, Onua TV, Max TV, Sporty TV, WoezorTV, and UTV.

JoySports, the sports wing of the English brands of MGL, says it will deliver extensive coverage of the tournament through unmatched analysis, expert commentary, and compelling storytelling throughout the competition.

A JoySports team will also be present in the United States, Mexico, and Canada to provide on-the-ground coverage from the three host nations, bringing viewers and listeners closer to the action.

The coverage will feature some of Ghana’s finest football minds, including former players, coaches, and respected pundits, who will provide in-depth discussions, expert opinions, and tactical analysis before and after major matches.

Per the schedule made available to Joy Prime, the tournament will kick off on June 11 with co-host nation Mexico facing South Africa at 19:00 GMT.

The fixture is a repeat of the memorable opening game of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at Soccer City Stadium, where South Africa held Mexico to a draw when Africa hosted the tournament for the first time.

Viewers will also enjoy another exciting clash when the United States take on Paraguay in the next scheduled fixture.

Special attention will be given to African countries participating in the tournament, with dedicated analysis and feature segments focusing on the continent’s representatives.

Some standout fixtures involving African teams include Brazil against Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire versus Ecuador, Spain against Cape Verde, and France against Senegal — another historic repeat of the famous 2002 World Cup meeting between the two nations.

Ghana’s group-stage matches against Panama, England, and Croatia are also expected to attract massive interest among local viewers.

Joy Prime’s World Cup programming will combine live match coverage with engaging studio discussions tailored for both passionate football followers and casual viewers.

Selected matches will also be repeated to ensure fans do not miss some of the tournament’s defining moments.

On radio, JoySports will provide unmatched commentary with vivid and inch-perfect descriptions of the action, bringing every moment of the FIFA World Cup alive for listeners across the country.

Meanwhile, GBC has warned against unauthorised broadcasts of World Cup content in Ghana.

“Any unauthorised broadcast, re-broadcast, streaming, public exhibition, or commercial distribution of World Cup content within Ghana is strictly prohibited,” portions of the statement said.

The corporation added that the Ghana TV Consortium “will actively monitor all platforms, including digital and social media, throughout the tournament,” stressing that entities found infringing on the rights “will face immediate legal action and regulatory sanctions.”

GBC also described the FIFA World Cup 2026 as “the most-watched sporting event globally,” saying the tournament presents “an unparalleled opportunity for brands to connect with millions of viewers across Ghana.”

The corporation and the Ghana TV Consortium also expressed gratitude to the Government of Ghana and stakeholders for their support in bringing the tournament to Ghanaian audiences.

“The Ghana TV Consortium expresses profound gratitude to the Government of Ghana and all stakeholders for their support in bringing this historic global event to the homes of all Ghanaians,” the statement concluded.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be staged across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with fans around the world expected to follow what promises to be one of the biggest sporting spectacles in history.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.