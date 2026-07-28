Football

Hearts of Oak appoint Ghana legend Richard Kingson as goalkeepers’ coach

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  28 July 2026 8:03am
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Hearts of Oak have appointed former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson as the club's new goalkeepers' coach on a two-year deal.

The Phobians confirmed the appointment of Kingson, who will join newly appointed Serbian head coach Nebojsa Kapor as preparations continue for the upcoming season.

His return reunites the former Ghana international with Hearts of Oak, where he first made his name before embarking on a distinguished playing career across Europe.

At club level, Kingson featured for teams in Turkey, Sweden, England and Cyprus.

On the international stage, he earned more than 90 caps for Ghana.

The 48-year-old represented the Black Stars at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, playing a key role in Ghana's run to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010. He also featured at several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

After retiring from professional football, Kingson was first appointed Ghana's national team goalkeepers' coach in 2017 before returning to the role in 2021.

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