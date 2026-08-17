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GRIDCo completes initial repair works on Ashaiman transmission line

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  17 August 2026 9:52am
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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says it has successfully completed the initial phase of repair works on the Ashaiman section of the 161kV Tema-Achimota transmission line.

The company said its engineers undertook the preliminary works on Sunday, August 16, 2026, following which power was restored to affected customers.

GRIDCo said the remaining phase of the project, involving the replacement of the affected transmission tower following a welding explosion in July, is scheduled for Sunday, August 23.

The company, in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), said it would provide prior notice to customers and communities that may be affected by the planned works, including any associated power supply interruptions.

GRIDCo said it remains committed to completing the tower replacement to restore the full integrity, reliability and resilience of the transmission line, while thanking the public for its patience, understanding and cooperation.

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