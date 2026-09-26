Sylvester Mensah urges Latenu FM to promote trade, export opportunities in Ga

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana EXIM Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has proposed working with a community radio station in La to provide information on business growth, trade and export opportunities in the Ga language.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at Latenu FM’s 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Mr Mensah urged the station to use its platform to highlight local entrepreneurs and help listeners understand the business and financing opportunities available to them.

“Use your platform to celebrate local entrepreneurs, to explain opportunities of financing and trade, and to inspire young people to create, not only to seek jobs,” he said.

Mr Mensah, a former MP for La Dadekotopon, said he was willing to explore how the station and institutions such as Ghana EXIM Bank could work together to make business information more accessible to local communities.

“I extend an open hand. Let us find ways for [the station] and institutions like EXIM to bring information about business growth and export opportunities to our people in our own language,” he said.

He praised the station for using Ga in its programmes over the past decade, saying community radio also provided local businesses with an avenue to reach customers in a language they understood.

Mr Mensah said the initiative should not be limited to the Ga language, but could also be extended to other Ghanaian languages to help disseminate important national information to a wider audience.

The station marked its anniversary with a ceremony at which it presented awards to individuals recognised for their contributions to communities in La and the wider Ga traditional area.

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