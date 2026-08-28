Northshore Apparel Hub to strengthen Ghana’s garment and apparel exports – GEXIM CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Sylvester Adinam Mensah, says the Northshore Apparel Hub will help strengthen Ghana’s position in the global garment and apparel market.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility in Savelugu in the Northern Region on Friday, August 28, Mr Mensah said the project represented a major step towards expanding domestic garment production and increasing Ghana’s export competitiveness.

“What we see today is the realisation of a vision for a Ghana that produces, exports and creates opportunities for its own people,” he said.

According to him, GEXIM’s partnership with Northshore Apparel Ghana Limited forms a key component of the bank’s five-year strategic plan, which identifies garment and apparel manufacturing as an important driver of economic transformation.

“GEXIM’s partnership with Northshore Apparel is a cornerstone of our five-year strategic plan, a plan which prioritises strategic investment in garments and apparel manufacturing as a key driver of economic transformation,” he stated.

Mr Mensah said the project was supported through a blended financing arrangement involving GEXIM, the Investing for Employment facility of Germany’s KfW Development Bank and equity contributions from the project promoters.

He explained that the financing model mobilised capital to support industrial development and enhance the ability of Ghanaian manufacturers to compete internationally.

“Through a blended finance model that combines GEXIM’s support, the IFE facility of KfW Development Bank of Germany and the equity of the project promoters, we have mobilised mission-aligned capital to accelerate industrial transformation and export competitiveness,” he said.

The GEXIM CEO noted that the bank formalised its commitment to the company through a memorandum of understanding signed in March 2026. The agreement was intended to expand domestic garment production, create sustainable employment and improve Ghana’s standing in the international apparel industry.

He described the newly commissioned hub as tangible evidence of that commitment and proof that wholly Ghanaian-owned businesses could undertake large-scale industrial projects capable of competing globally.

“The Northshore Apparel Hub is proof that wholly Ghanaian-owned businesses can undertake large-scale industrial projects capable of competing on the global stage,” he said.

Mr Mensah added that the facility would take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act and other trade arrangements to export Ghana-made garments to international markets.

“Through the African Growth and Opportunity Act and other trade arrangements, this facility will export Ghana-made apparel far beyond our borders,” he stated.

In March, GEXIM signed memoranda of understanding with Northshore Apparel and four other Ghanaian companies to provide targeted financial and technical assistance aimed at increasing production and export readiness. The bank said the initiative reflected its commitment to empowering indigenous businesses and promoting sustainable export-led growth.

The facility is expected to stimulate economic activity across the apparel value chain while supporting Ghana’s broader industrialisation and export agenda.

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