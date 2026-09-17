Nitiwul calls for GPHA boss Paul Tanye-Kulono to step aside over cocaine probe

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul is calling for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, responsible for supervising operations at Ghana’s ports, to step aside while investigations into the recent drug trafficking through the port.

His comments follow a high-level meeting convened by President John Dramani Mahama over the seizure of cocaine linked to a container originating from Ghana and intercepted in France.

President Mahama was informed during the meeting that 10 individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), are being held as investigations continue into recent drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, September 16, Mr Nitiwul said he welcomed the President’s decision to convene the meeting and the subsequent arrests, but insisted that the investigation must go beyond the individuals directly linked to the container.

“We are not satisfied enough. We think that every person in the chain of events handling that container must be picked up.

“Every head that was to supervise the work of all these people must make sure that they step aside for investigation. Because you cannot allow people who were there, heads, to be there whilst we are investigating. It will compromise the investigation,” he said.

Mr Nitiwul said the probe should not be limited to the latest case involving cocaine seized in France, but should cover other major seizures recorded over the past year.

He noted that the cumulative value of the alleged cocaine seizures over the period was significant and warranted a broader investigation.

“I also want that the investigation should not just be limited to just this container that was obviously seized or detected in France and then the cocaine seized. But then all others, especially the big ones that have happened over the last one year, I think that they should expand it.”

The former Defence Minister also called on the government to provide Ghanaians with updates on the outcomes of previous investigations and prosecutions involving alleged cocaine trafficking.

“If you don’t do that, people will assume that nothing is being done.”

Mr Nitiwul further urged the government to establish a broader committee involving relevant sectors to investigate the country’s drug trafficking challenges and recommend measures to prevent future incidents.

He welcomed President Mahama’s decision to meet with his team on the latest development, but said further action and transparency would be necessary to restore public confidence in the fight against illicit drugs.

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