Queen Mothers congratulate Ayariga, seek greater inclusion in traditional affairs

The National Queen Mothers’ Platform (QMP)-Ghana has congratulated Bawku Central MP and former Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga on his appointment as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The Platform has urged him to give greater attention to challenges facing traditional institutions, particularly concerns affecting Queen Mothers across the country.

In a congratulatory message dated September 7, 2026, and signed by its President, Paramount Queen Mother of the Osudoku Traditional Area, Nana Amponsah Dokua III, and Executive Secretary, Paramount Queen Mother of the Drobo Traditional Area, Nana Ansua, the QMP expressed confidence in Mr Ayariga’s experience and commitment to public service.

The Queen Mothers called for renewed efforts to resolve longstanding chieftaincy disputes, which they said had affected peace, unity and socio-economic development in some traditional areas.

They also drew attention to challenges they face in carrying out their traditional and developmental responsibilities.

According to the Platform, some Queen Mothers have faced alleged intimidation, undue pressure and restrictions by certain chiefs, which it said could undermine their authority and effectiveness.

It also raised concerns about the exclusion of Queen Mothers from important decisions affecting their communities, despite their role in community mobilisation, development and social cohesion.

The Platform therefore appealed to Mr Ayariga to help create an environment where Queen Mothers can perform their responsibilities without intimidation, unnecessary restrictions or exclusion.

It called for stronger recognition and protection of the position and voice of Queen Mothers, arguing that their meaningful participation would strengthen the traditional institution and its contribution to national development.

The QMP pledged to work with the Ministry and other stakeholders to promote peace, development and stronger traditional institutions across the country.

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