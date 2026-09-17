Six other people in custody as Ghana investigates drug trafficking through ports – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
The government says six additional suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigations into the recent drug trafficking case through Ghana’s ports.
Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the identities of the six have not been disclosed because authorities do not want to jeopardise or undermine the ongoing investigations.
“There are six others who are also in custody and are aiding with investigations for very good reason. In order that the investigations are not jeopardized or undermined, the identities are yet to be reviewed,” he said.
“It is for very good reason. It is not that anything is being concealed or hidden. Anybody who is connected to this matter, to the extent that evidence and information exist, will be picked up and due process will be used to put them before the law courts,” he added.
Mr Ofosu was speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Thursday, September 17, following the arrest of 10 individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), as investigations continue into recent drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports.
President John Dramani Mahama was informed of the development during an urgent meeting with security chiefs on Thursday, where he received a detailed briefing on investigations into the trafficking of drugs out of the country’s ports.
- Read also: 10 people, including 4 Customs officers held as Ghana probes drug trafficking through ports
Explaining why only the four Customs officers had so far been interdicted, he said available information suggested that they were the officers who handled the container in which the illicit substance was found.
“It was available information indicates that they were the ones who handled the container that contained the illicit substance. So they form the core people who have questions to answer at this stage on it, but investigations continue,” he said.
He added that more individuals could be brought into the investigation if evidence points to their involvement.
“And therefore, if at any time there's a need to rope in more people, that will be done,” he said.
On security gaps at the ports, Mr Ofosu said a review of security operations had already been conducted, with specific actions directed in areas where weaknesses were identified.
“There was a review of security operations at the port and where gaps have been identified, specific actions have been directed to be taken,” he said.
According to him, the measures will form part of a roadmap expected to be presented to President Mahama within two weeks.
“And the President expects that it will form part of the roadmap that will be presented to him in two weeks. And based on that, additional action will be taken to ensure that this sort of thing does not recur at Ghana's ports,” he added.
- Read also: Mahama directs inter-agency task force to submit roadmap to deal with drug trafficking in two weeks
Addressing questions about how the cocaine consignment was able to leave Ghana and the possible role of the Customs officers, Mr Ofosu said the officers had a responsibility to ensure that the container was properly screened and checked.
“Well, they are the ones who have a duty to ensure that the container in question was screened and adequate checks were made,” he said.
He further disclosed that the government was considering all possible forms of institutional involvement in the case.
“All options are on the table. Nothing is being ruled out. Everything is being considered,” he said.
“So as and when information and evidence become available of any linkage of any sort to this matter, it will be dealt with according to due process,” he added.
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