Mahama directs inter-agency task force to submit roadmap to deal with drug trafficking in two weeks

President John Mahama has directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to develop a detailed roadmap on measures to prevent the trafficking of drugs through Ghana’s borders.

The task force has been given two weeks to present the roadmap, which will be based on recommendations from an urgent meeting chaired by the President with security chiefs and Ministers at the Jubilee House.

The President was briefed that ten individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, are currently being held as investigations continue.

The meeting also recommended new actions to strengthen the country’s systems for preventing narcotics trafficking.

The meeting follows the seizure by French customs of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine, valued at about €225 million, at the northern port of Dunkirk on September 10. The cocaine was concealed in a container carrying plastic waste that had arrived from Ghana, with part of the shipment reportedly destined for Antwerp, Belgium. French authorities have opened an investigation into the consignment and the criminal network allegedly behind it, while Ghanaian authorities have also begun investigations into how the shipment left the country. Four suspects were remanded into police custody this week.

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The Presidency said the meeting “reviewed the structure and security systems in place and recommended new actions” to strengthen efforts to prevent the movement of narcotics through Ghana’s borders.

Under the President’s directive, the inter-agency task force is expected to present its detailed roadmap within two weeks. The proposals will be based on the findings and recommendations arising from the security meeting.

“The President was informed that ten (10) individuals, including four officers of the Customs Division of the GRA are being held while investigations continue,” the statement said.

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