Ghana launches food warning label campaign as NCDs account for nearly 45% of deaths

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with SEND Ghana and other stakeholders, has launched a mass media campaign to promote front-of-package warning labels and help Ghanaians make more informed food choices.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including hypertension, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which account for nearly 45% of deaths in Ghana.

It seeks to raise public awareness of the health risks associated with excessive consumption of foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

Through the campaign, consumers will be educated on how to identify front-of-package warning labels and use the information to make healthier choices when buying food products.

Health experts are also concerned about the increasing exposure of children and young people to unhealthy diets, with calls for prevention efforts to begin early.

Director of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, Dr Hafez Adam Taher, said public education on unhealthy eating must extend beyond adults to include children.

“We’ve been concentrating on the adults, and we’re saying let’s focus on the children. When we introduce children from the early stages to sugary foods, it gets difficult for them to stop as they grow. Let’s extend the scope on unhealthy eating to include our children.”

Dr Taher also urged Ghanaians to pay greater attention to what they eat and called on food manufacturers to provide clear information about the nutritional content of their products.

Country Director of SEND Ghana, Harriet Nuema Agyemang, said access to clear and understandable information was essential to helping consumers make healthier choices.

“We can prevent non-communicable diseases if we have clear information to help us make the choices we need to make.”

She urged the public to support efforts by the Ministry of Health to promote healthier eating habits and reduce the risk of diet-related diseases.

The campaign forms part of broader efforts to address the burden of NCDs in Ghana through public education, prevention and the promotion of healthier lifestyles.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.