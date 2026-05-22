Health Ministry announces mop-up exercise for validation and posting of health professionals

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health has announced a mop-up exercise for the validation and posting of health professionals as part of ongoing recruitment processes for the health sector.
According to a notice issued by the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit on May 21, 2026, the exercise will allow applicants to update their personal profiles, including passport-size photographs, for those who have not yet completed the process.
The profile update exercise is scheduled to run from May 21 to May 25, 2026.
The Ministry further disclosed that recruitment applications will officially open from Wednesday, May 27, to Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Health professionals seeking recruitment and posting have been advised to complete the required processes within the stated timelines.
The Ministry directed applicants to register through the official recruitment portal.
The exercise forms part of efforts to streamline recruitment procedures and facilitate the posting of qualified health professionals across the country.
Read the statement below
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