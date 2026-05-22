Xenophobic attack: Why announce evacuation without preparation? – Minority caucus questions gov’t

The Minority caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has questioned why the government made an announcement of evacuation from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks, before proper preparations were completed.

This follows the postponement of the planned evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Damongo MP and Ranking Member on the committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the caucus described the development as “deeply troubling.”

The Minority said it was seriously concerned about government’s handling of the matter following renewed xenophobic incidents in South Africa.

According to the statement, recent reports of intimidation and attacks against foreign nationals had created fear and uncertainty among many Ghanaians living in the country.

The Minority noted that the worsening situation prompted government itself to announce plans to evacuate affected citizens.

“Hundreds of Ghanaians reportedly registered with our High Commission in Pretoria in anticipation of support and assistance,” the statement said.

The caucus stated that from the onset of the crisis, it had consistently called for “swift, coordinated and decisive action” to protect Ghanaian citizens abroad.

It stressed that the protection of Ghanaians abroad remained “a fundamental responsibility of Government.”

However, the Minority said it was disappointed that after “announcements, assurances and public statements,” government was now citing legal and logistical difficulties as reasons for postponing the evacuation exercise.

“Such matters should not become obstacles in the middle of a crisis response,” the statement said.

“They are issues that ought to have been considered and addressed before commitments were made publicly.”

The Minority argued that the latest setback reinforced growing concerns about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ handling of issues involving citizen protection and foreign affairs management.

According to the statement, the incident highlighted the need for government to ensure that public announcements are backed by the operational systems required for implementation.

“Government must therefore wake up to its responsibility,” the caucus declared.

“Behind every statistic is a Ghanaian citizen, a family living in fear, and people looking to their country for protection and reassurance.”

The Minority further called on government to act with urgency and seriousness in addressing the concerns of affected Ghanaians.

It urged authorities to provide “clear and regular updates” to citizens and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to protect the welfare, dignity and safety of Ghanaians living abroad.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.