Swimming stakeholders call for legitimate governance and constitutional elections in Ghana Swimming

Swimming Stakeholders Connect has called for legitimate governance structures and constitutional elections within the Ghana Swimming Association amid ongoing disputes over the federation’s leadership and electoral processes.

At a press conference in Accra, the group said the governance challenges and disputed elections are creating uncertainty within Ghana swimming, negatively affecting athletes and the federation’s international standing.

According to the stakeholders, international governing bodies such as World Aquatics and the Commonwealth Games Federation recognise only federations that are transparent, accountable, and properly governed.

Lawyer and spokesperson for Swimming Stakeholders Connect, Duke Aaron Sasu, called for the establishment of an independent Interim Management Committee (IMC) to restore confidence and oversee reforms within the association.

“We are calling for the establishment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to address issues of accountability, integrity, and governance, and to conduct free and fair elections,” he said.

The group also warned that elections conducted outside constitutional regulations could have serious consequences for both the federation and its athletes.

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson urged stakeholders to resolve the ongoing impasse, stressing that swimmers are already losing opportunities to compete internationally due to the governance dispute.

Swimming Stakeholders Connect further called on the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to enforce the agreement on the formation of a five-member committee to ensure a free and fair election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

According to the group, implementing the agreed roadmap is essential to restoring transparency, credibility, and stability within Ghana swimming.

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