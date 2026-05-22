Heavy downpour leaves Kaneshie, other parts of Accra flooded

Heavy rains on Tuesday evening caused flooding in parts of Accra, with Kaneshie among the worst-hit areas as floodwaters submerged roads and disrupted movement.

Several vehicles were seen stranded while pedestrians struggled to navigate waterlogged streets following hours of downpour across sections of the capital.

Areas around the Kpone Barrier, Santa Maria, among others, have also experienced significant flooding, forcing some commuters and traders to seek shelter as drainage systems overflowed.

KANESHIE First Light flooded once again, leaving cars stranded and commuters frustrated. Every rainy season, the same problem repeats itself due to poor drainage, indiscriminate dumping of waste, and weak enforcement of sanitation laws.#KobbyKyeiNews pic.twitter.com/C61gM6eA1i — #BoysLivesMatter (@KobbyKyei_) May 22, 2026

Residents in other parts of Accra also reported flooding, with concerns once again being raised over the city’s perennial drainage challenges during heavy rains.

Vehicular movement on the Accra–Kaneshie road has been brought to a complete standstill following intense flooding caused by heavy rainfall today.



[: Mckenzieisworldwide] pic.twitter.com/mtgghvyODq — SIKAOFFICIAL (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 22, 2026

The rainfall led to heavy traffic congestion on major roads as motorists battled poor visibility and flooded intersections.

Parts of Santa Maria in Accra have been heavily flooded following a downpour that hit sections of the capital, leaving some roads and buildings submerged and disrupting movement in the area. pic.twitter.com/LvTqLCNaL6 — EDHUB (@eddie_wrt) May 22, 2026

There were no immediate reports of casualties as of Friday, although authorities are expected to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods.

Flood situation from Baayard towards Mallam.. pic.twitter.com/yXnOQ3dBB4 — Ken2028 (@toku2247) May 22, 2026

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