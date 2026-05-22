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Heavy downpour leaves Kaneshie, other parts of Accra flooded

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  22 May 2026 6:04pm
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Heavy rains on Tuesday evening caused flooding in parts of Accra, with Kaneshie among the worst-hit areas as floodwaters submerged roads and disrupted movement.

Several vehicles were seen stranded while pedestrians struggled to navigate waterlogged streets following hours of downpour across sections of the capital.

Areas around the Kpone Barrier, Santa Maria, among others, have also experienced significant flooding, forcing some commuters and traders to seek shelter as drainage systems overflowed.

Residents in other parts of Accra also reported flooding, with concerns once again being raised over the city’s perennial drainage challenges during heavy rains.

The rainfall led to heavy traffic congestion on major roads as motorists battled poor visibility and flooded intersections.

There were no immediate reports of casualties as of Friday, although authorities are expected to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods.

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