GoldBod wins community backing for responsible mining support program in Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
Some communities in the Amansie Central and Adansi North Districts of the Ashanti Region have thrown their weight behind the Ghana Gold Board and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority over an ongoing geological survey aimed at identifying mineralised zones for responsible cooperative and community mining.
The support follows a major intervention by the GoldBod to fund geological survey activities being undertaken by the Geological Survey Authority as part of efforts to support small-scale mining, create jobs, and promote responsible mineral development in mining communities.
The initiative forms part of GoldBod’s broader mandate to reinvest up to 30 percent of its surplus into supporting mining operations, particularly within the licensed artisanal and small-scale mining sector from which it purchases the bulk of Ghana’s gold.
Beyond financing the survey, the GoldBod is expected to provide mining equipment, technical support, and guaranteed market access to ensure that mining activities are carried out responsibly and sustainably.
At a stakeholder engagement with assembly members from the communities, the local leaders expressed strong commitment to collaborating with the project, describing the intervention as timely and transformative.
According to the Assembly Members, previous attempts by some communities to secure support from private mining companies yielded few results, making the GoldBod-backed initiative a source of renewed hope for residents.
They noted that the move by the GoldBod to support cooperative and community mining demonstrated a practical commitment to empowering local miners while ensuring responsible mining practices.
The Assembly Members further pledged their full cooperation towards the success of the project, stressing that structured cooperative mining supported by state institutions had long been a key aspiration for the area.
The GoldBod and GGSA delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Biribiwomanmu, Nana Kusi Frimpong Kotobiri II, who welcomed the initiative and praised the decision to consider his area for responsible cooperative mining activities.
The chief recounted how previous community-led mining investments resulted in significant financial losses due to the absence of adequate technical and institutional support.
He expressed confidence that the intervention by the GoldBod would bring jobs, economic growth and renewed opportunities to the youth within the area.
Following the engagement with traditional authorities, the delegation met the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, to brief him on the readiness of the people of Adomanu, Abedwum, Odumase, Akrukeri, Achiase, and Biribiwomanmu to participate in the initiative.
The regional minister commended both the GoldBod and the GGSA for championing responsible mining development in the region and emphasised the importance of integrating land reclamation and corporate social responsibility into the project.
He stated that initiatives that combine youth employment, responsible mining, and the provision of social amenities aligned strongly with the development vision of the government, adding that cooperative mining remains a key priority under the administration of John Dramani Mahama.
The GoldBod has consistently maintained that supporting cooperative and community mining aligns with its broader strategy to formalise the small-scale mining sector, improve livelihoods, and strengthen responsible gold production across the country.
The institution believes that by combining geological data, technical assistance, and structured market access, mining communities can transition from informal and risky operations into sustainable and economically viable ventures.
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