Ashanti health authorities raise alarm over hypertension threat

Health authorities in the Ashanti Region have raised concerns over the growing threat of hypertension, warning that the condition continues to pose a major public health risk despite a slight decline in recorded cases.

According to officials, hypertension remains one of the leading causes of hospital visits in the region and is contributing significantly to preventable deaths.

Speaking at the launch of World Hypertension Day in Kumasi, Fred Adomako-Boateng described hypertension as a “silent time bomb” requiring urgent public attention.

He disclosed that although recorded hypertension cases in the region dropped slightly from 140,260 in 2024 to 138,710 in 2025, the disease remains the 10th leading cause of outpatient department attendance in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, hypertension accounts for about 2.9 percent of all hospital visits in the region, a situation he described as worrying.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng urged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles, undergo regular medical check-ups, and reduce habits that increase the risk of hypertension, including unhealthy diets, excessive alcohol intake, smoking, and physical inactivity.

He further stressed the importance of early detection and treatment to reduce complications such as stroke, heart disease, and sudden death.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.